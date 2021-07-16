Advertisement

Butler County Sheriff’s Office makes marijuana bust near El Dorado

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said it seized 89 marijuana plants and several bags of...
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said it seized 89 marijuana plants and several bags of processed marijuana on a property northeast of El Dorado.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office made a marijuana bust on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said its Career Criminal Unit (CCU) executed a search warrant at a property northeast of El Dorado after investigating the report of a marijuana-growing operation on the property.

The CCU seized 89 marijuana plants and several bags of processed marijuana for a total of 56 pounds of marijuana and a tax stamp value of $180,000.

No arrests have been made at this time.

