Advertisement

COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pandemic is nowhere near finished. That’s the latest from the World Health Organization, as the delta variant continues to spread.

In the U.S., it’s been reported in every state.

Some mask mandates are back in effect because of it, and vaccine mandates are becoming more common, too.

“I’m very worried,” said Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

“We haven’t seen this amount of cases for months,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.

“We are literally sitting on the edge of what could be a major crisis,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

New cases are on the rise in all but one state.

It’s prompted Los Angeles County to reinstate its indoor mask mandate. Experts say it makes sense, especially for the unvaccinated.

“It’s not clear how much transmission still happens with the vaccine with the delta variant. And therefore, I personally, when I go to the grocery store or the post office, I wear a mask. I don’t dine inside because of that,” said Dr. Zeke Emanuel, an oncologist.

Nationwide, the vaccination rate has slowed.

A little more than 56 percent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and it could be months before there’s a vaccine for kids younger than 12, September at the earliest.

Kids younger than 5 will likely have to wait until the end of the year.

But for those who can roll up their sleeves, there are cities, companies and nearly 600 colleges and universities requiring vaccinations.

“There should be more mandates. There really should be. I think when you do see the official approval, you’ll see a lot more mandates,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

In the meantime, the White House is battling vaccine misinformation and myths.

“We’re talking about a life-and-death situation,” Fauci said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
3-year-old boy drowns in above-ground pool near Goddard
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
The motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash near K-15 and Dunham Street in south...
Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run Wednesday night
16 year old boy from Newton has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14 year...
Teen who killed 14-year-old Hesston girl charged, could be later charged as an adult

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, water flows from a showerhead in Portland, Ore. ...
Total washout: Biden drops Trump showerhead rule
Retired Capt. Kyle Bibby (USMC) reacts to the Afghanistan war's end.
Veterans, experts reflect on Afghanistan war’s end
Retired Capt. Kyle Bibby (USMC) reacts to the Afghanistan war's end.
Veterans, experts reflect on Afghanistan war's end
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis reverses Benedict, reimposes restrictions on Latin Mass
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing