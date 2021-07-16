Advertisement

Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.

His son, Dennis Murphy Jr., said Murphy died Thursday in the Orange County city of Placentia, California.

He co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International.

Each of the leagues used ground-breaking marketing and promotional tactics, new rules and a style of play that forced the evolution of already established rival leagues.

Murphy co-produced the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

