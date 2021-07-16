Advertisement

Dodging weekend storm chances

Severe weather unlikely, but heavy rains threaten outdoor plans
Best chances for rain may come Sunday night.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that scattered storms will be a possibility throughout much of the weekend, but there will be occasional breaks in the rain. There will even be some locations that don’t get any rain at all.

Storm chances will be limited to south central Kansas for the evening, but in the overnight, northern Kansas may see storms coming from Colorado and Nebraska. They will move southeast through time and produce pockets of heavy rain. Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the 60s. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the 80s with the highest chance for storms mainly in central and southern Kansas later in the day.

Heading into Sunday morning, most areas will be storm-free. However, late in the afternoon and into the overnight, storms are expected to move across the area with the best chances mainly for central and eastern Kansas. Temperatures will remain in the 80s to finish off the weekend.

Leftover rain is still forecast for Monday, helping to keep temperatures below normal for July. After the beginning of the week, it will turn off dry and gradually heat up.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy; chance of a few storms late. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms possible. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Sun: High: 87 Mostly cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 70 Cloudy; showers and storms.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 67 Decreasing clouds

Wed: High: 87 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

