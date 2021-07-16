Fred VanVleet returns to WSU to support AfterShocks and former teammates in the TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Being a key player for the Toronto Raptors, Fred VanVleet has played on the highest stage in arenas across the country and in Canada. He says the passion of Shocker fans and the energetic environment at the Roundhouse was a huge factor in his decision to come back to Wichita for the TBT.

“Because there’s nothing like it in the world,” said former Shocker and NBA player Fred VanVleet. “I’ve played in a lot of arenas and there’s nothing quite like this one. It would be great to sell it out, get the ten thousand 500 in here like we’re used to. It would be great to get that and obviously it’s not our college team but some of our college guys that have played here.”

Back in 2019, Shocker fans showed as much support for the Aftershocks and the TBT Tournament as if it were college basketball season. VanVleet said it’s that community support that made him want to commit to WSU ten years ago.

“I was talking to one of the ladies who runs TBT and this is by far their number one selling arena that they’ve ever done. So I think that’s a sign of respect and that’s something we should all be proud of,” said VanVleet.

When reminiscing on his time at WSU, VanVleet’s not surprised Wichita basketball fans are the loudest and most passionate host site the TBT has seen. “It’s probably the number one reason why I committed to come to this school in the first place, was just the support from the community and the support from the fans and you can feel it when you’re playing, you can feel that energy in the building,” said VanVleet. “And it wins you a few games a year, keeps you in some ball games and it’s a special connection from the community to the game.”

Vanvleet said while he’s here checking in on the program he helped build, he hopes to pass down the importance of this Shocker brotherhood to young guys on the team.

“Those bonds are ones that last forever whether you communicate every day or not. So, I keep in contact with a lot of the guys that I played with but even the ones I don’t, just being here and being able to see them and share moments and just kind of reunite, that’s the beauty of it,” said VanVleet.

With the new NIL policy, VanVleet said he wants to be have a bigger role in representing Wichita State. For now, he’ll just be supporting the AfterShocks Friday night.

