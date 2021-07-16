Hays man charged with murder in wife’s 2019 death

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays police arrested a man in connection with the death of his wife nearly two years ago.

The Hays Post reports 27-year-old Colby Trickle is now charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Kristen Trickle.

Investigators say he shot her in the head with a revolver on October 31, 2019.

Colby Trickle is also charged with two counts of interfering with law enforcement, as prosecutors say he gave them false information on two occasions.

Trickle is being held in the Ellis County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. He will be in court on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.