Kansas Humane Society ‘at full capacity,’ seeking community help

The Kansas Humane Society says the it is at full capacity. Now, it's asking the community to step in and relieve some of the burden.(Kansas Humane Society/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) said it is facing a crisis with almost 420 pets. The agency said it is full and it does not have room to take in any more animals at this time.

“Please wait to surrender your pets, it will save lives! Our admissions is by appointment, and we have no available appointments or open kennels left. If you need to rehome your pet immediately, please check with friends and family, or try posting your pet on https://rehome.adoptapet.com/,” said the humane society in a post on Facebook.

KHS urges the public to adopt and said it has many dogs with reduced adoption fees, and all kittens and tween cats are BOGO (adopt two for the price of one). View them all at https://kshumane.org

The public is also encouraged to sign up to foster, volunteer at the shelter and help get the word out that it is need of community support.

On Friday, the Wichita Police Department said the Wichita Animal Shelter is also at full capacity and has temporarily stopped accepting healthy stray cats.

