Kansas Secretary of State appoints new Sedgwick County Election Comissioner

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angela Caudillo is the new Sedgwick County election commissioner, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

Caudillo was the administrative manager in the Sedgwick County Clerk’s office and previously worked at COMCARE as its office and operations manager.

The secretary’s office said a committee of representatives from the county and secretary’s office interview candidates. Finalists were then interviewed by the secretary.

Former County Commissioner Tabitha Lehman’s term expired in July and was not reappointed by the secretary’s office.

