Advertisement

Man seriously injured after being thrown off tractor in western Kansas

A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday...
A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday evening in Lane County in western Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIGHTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday evening in western Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Road 200 and Scout Lane, about nine miles northeast of the town of Dighton in Lane County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Everette R. Redburn Jr. was driving a John Deere 4440 tractor east on Road 200 just west of Scout Road when the vehicle left the roadway to the south for an unknown reason.

Redburn was ejected from the tractor as it was going through a ditch.

The patrol said the tractor continued driving uncontrollably through a field, moving in a circular motion just south of the roadway.

The tractor came near the area where Redburn had been ejected and possibly ran over him, the patrol said.

A witness in a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck attempted to stop the unmanned tractor by using his vehicle.

The patrol said the tractor collided with the pickup truck and continued to the north before it came to rest in the ditch.

Redburn was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Redburn wasn’t wearing a safety restraint.

The driver of the pickup truck, Aaron R. Dodhm, 47, of Granfield, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Dohm was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
3-year-old boy drowns in above-ground pool near Goddard
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
Police and SWAT teams are responding to a situation near Armour and Calhoun off of Kellogg...
Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, transported to hospital
The motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash near K-15 and Dunham Street in south...
Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run Wednesday night

Latest News

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, Wichita police arrested Francisco Lopez on one count of aggravated...
Wichita police make kidnapping arrest after tip from Garden City PD
Angela Caudillo is the new Sedgwick County election commissioner, according to the Kansas...
Kansas Secretary of State appoints new Sedgwick County Election Comissioner
First-year K-State students required to live on campus starting in 2022
SWAT situation on Kellogg in East Wichita
SWAT situation on Kellogg in East Wichita