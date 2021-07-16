Mayor smooches pig for Mental Health Association fundraiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mayor Brandon Whipple kissed Francine, a little pig.

Wichita’s mayor stepped outside his comfort zone by kissing Francine in hopes that all individuals, households, and companies in south-central Kansas would choose to donate or find ways to support Mental Health Association just like the mayor did.

This was the payoff for Whipple’s wager with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas. He said he would do so if the association raised $75,000.

The goal was not only reached but exceeded.

The Mental Health Association provides a full range of mental and community health services in south-central Kansas. To learn more about how to support MHA, click here.

