Advertisement

Mayor smooches pig for Mental Health Association fundraiser

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mayor Brandon Whipple kissed Francine, a little pig.

Wichita’s mayor stepped outside his comfort zone by kissing Francine in hopes that all individuals, households, and companies in south-central Kansas would choose to donate or find ways to support Mental Health Association just like the mayor did.

This was the payoff for Whipple’s wager with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas. He said he would do so if the association raised $75,000.

The goal was not only reached but exceeded.

The Mental Health Association provides a full range of mental and community health services in south-central Kansas. To learn more about how to support MHA, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, 1 other dies in Iowa plane crash
One person is dead following a vehicle and truck crash near 119th and 31st Street in southwest...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s identify man killed in motorcycle crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
A prayer service took place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church,...
GoFundMe set up, candlelight vigil held for 14-year-old killed in Newton
Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
3-year-old boy drowns in above-ground pool near Goddard

Latest News

Some Kansans choosing to opt-out of child tax credit
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple kisses a pig
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple kisses pig
Child Tax Credit Portal
Some Kansas families opting out of Child Tax Credit
COVID-19 vaccine
Sedgwick County health officials urge vaccines as COVID-19 cases creep up