Motions heard in crash that injured Jenny Wood, killed mother, niece

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several motions were discussed Friday afternoon in the case of a Wichita woman accused of causing a crash that injured local musician Jenny Wood and killed her mother and niece.

Mia Collins is facing two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes from the deadly 2019 crash. Maria Wood and her 12-year-old granddaughter, Rosemary McElroy, died as a result of their injuries. Wichita police say Collins was fleeing from an officer when the crash occurred.

On Friday, attorneys went over several motions regarding the case. That includes the defense asking for everything regarding the case - so they can advise collins correctly. Another motion regarded jail phone calls.

Collins next court date is August 20.

