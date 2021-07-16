Natural gas company investigates gas smell near Lyons, says ‘no public threat’

LYONS, Kan. (KWCH) - A local gas storage facility says there is no threat to the public after several reports of the smell of gas near the city of Lyons.

Mike Loeffler with Northern Natural Gas Company said there was a situation Thursday evening with a well pad at the company’s natural gas underground storage facility near Lyons.

Loeffler said the incident is very localized and out of an abundance of caution people who live within a one-mile radius of the storage facility were evacuated. He said the company established monitors on the outskirts of town due to the facility’s close proximity to Lyons.

Loeffler said as of right now, there is zero natural gas activity. The company is working with local authorities to investigate the smell, but there is “No public threat to safety.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.