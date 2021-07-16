Advertisement

Wichita police arrest 2 men accused of using GPS devices to track women, domestic violence victims

By Anna Auld
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - GPS units are not new technology, and they are now being used to follow victims of domestic violence.

Within about a week, Wichita police arrested two men accused of using the tracking devices to follow women they knew.

Personal protection expert, Joe Schillaci, says it often starts out with obsessive calls, texts and messages or showing up at your home or work. He says it can easily escalate from there.

“If it’s gotten to that point, you should really be proactive, and the more people you have looking out for you, the better off you are going to be,” said Schillaci.

From GPS units to small cameras, the technology is easy to buy, find and install. Wichita police say if you think you are being followed or stalked, make a report immediately.

“There’s cause for concern because we know they are being monitored remotely or they show up at a place or maybe they will wait for them until they are isolated or not around anyone. It’s another way to enhance the power over someone,” said Lt. Christian Cory with the Wichita Police Department.

Lt. Cory says if you think that you’re being followed, take your vehicle to a repair shop and have it looked over by a professional to find out if anything is out of place.

“It’s someone trying to separate and then someone trying to hold that power over them and showing up at different places, so we need to cut that cycle of violence,” said Lt. Cory.

