Sedgwick County health officials urge vaccines as COVID-19 cases creep up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) says more people are being admitted to local hospitals for COVID-19 and a majority of them have not been vaccinated.

Renee Carrion lost her aunt to COVID back in January, and she has been sick with the virus twice. Still, like many people, she said she got tired of hearing about the virus - until recently.

“In the last week, I’ve had over seven people that I know are positive for COVID, and one of my family members was admitted yesterday in the ICU,” said Carrion.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the virus is far from over. She said the main concern is for those who have not been vaccinated.

“It’s almost everybody in there from being in the hospital to the ICU are unvaccinated,” said Byrne.

She said people should continue to take necessary precautions, in addition to receiving the shot, and not wait until the last minute to get help if they think they have the virus.

“It’s important that if someone needs to go to the doctor or the hospital that they go,” said Byrne.

Carrion said she just wants people to realize that COVID is still an issue.

“It is still here, it will be here for a while. This isn’t a scare tactic, This is just a heart tactic, just saying. Take care of yourselves,” Carrion said.

Sedgwick County residents can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the former downtown Wichita library, but hours have changed.

The walk-in clinic is open now from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

