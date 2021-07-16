Advertisement

Sedgwick County health officials urge vaccines as COVID-19 cases creep up

By Carolina Loera
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) says more people are being admitted to local hospitals for COVID-19 and a majority of them have not been vaccinated.

Renee Carrion lost her aunt to COVID back in January, and she has been sick with the virus twice. Still, like many people, she said she got tired of hearing about the virus - until recently.

“In the last week, I’ve had over seven people that I know are positive for COVID, and one of my family members was admitted yesterday in the ICU,” said Carrion.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the virus is far from over. She said the main concern is for those who have not been vaccinated.

“It’s almost everybody in there from being in the hospital to the ICU are unvaccinated,” said Byrne.

She said people should continue to take necessary precautions, in addition to receiving the shot, and not wait until the last minute to get help if they think they have the virus.

“It’s important that if someone needs to go to the doctor or the hospital that they go,” said Byrne.

Carrion said she just wants people to realize that COVID is still an issue.

“It is still here, it will be here for a while. This isn’t a scare tactic, This is just a heart tactic, just saying. Take care of yourselves,” Carrion said.

Sedgwick County residents can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the former downtown Wichita library, but hours have changed.

The walk-in clinic is open now from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, 1 other dies in Iowa plane crash
One person is dead following a vehicle and truck crash near 119th and 31st Street in southwest...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s identify man killed in motorcycle crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
A prayer service took place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church,...
GoFundMe set up, candlelight vigil held for 14-year-old killed in Newton
Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
3-year-old boy drowns in above-ground pool near Goddard

Latest News

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated
Tanganyika Wildlife Splash Park
Additional Shigella case identified in connection to Tanganyika Wildlife splash park, investigation ongoing
Dr. Michelle Fiscus, former Tennessee vaccination chief, said officials gave her no specific...
Former Tenn. vaccine leader talks about firing
The delta variant is causing a surge of coronavirus cases in 46 states, according to CDC data.
COVID-19 cases back on the rise