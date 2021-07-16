Some Kansans choosing to opt-out of child tax credit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you were one of the millions of Americans getting some money from the IRS on Thursday, some financial experts are advising you may want to think twice before spending it. If you make under $75,000 as an individual or under $150,000 as a couple, then you qualify for this year’s Child Income Tax Credit. The credit is $3,000 per child between the ages of 6 and 17 and $36,000 per child under 6 years old.

Some parents, like Jennifer Bishop, have chosen to opt-out of the monthly advance that hit some bank accounts on July 15. The mother of two said her children are over the age of 18. So, she was surprised when the money hit her account.

“Well, I don’t qualify for that. I don’t need to worry about going in and opting out of it. So, when I saw that the government had put money into my account today, I just went ahead and when I got into my computer, and got on their website, and got taken off so they won’t send me any more,” she said.

To stop getting the automatic monthly payments, you must sign up for an account to verify who you care, then you can un-enroll.

Financial expert Jeff Witherspoon with Consumer Credit Counseling Service explains why some people may want to opt-out.

“If they base it on 2020 and 2019, and your income went up, and they gave you the money, that money will have to be paid back. So, that could be an issue for some people,” said Witherspoon.

The IRS says you may avoid owing taxes to them. If you un-enroll and claim the entire credit when you file your next tax return. If you accept the advance payments. Witherspoon offers the same advice he gave to people with stimulus checks last year.

“Pay down a high-interest credit card debt, start an emergency fund. if you don’t have an emergency fund, that’s priority one. you need to get that money in the bank because we all have emergencies,” said Witherspoon.

Chris Wolgamott, a financial expert with Meritrust, echoes a similar message.

“For families that are struggling right now, this is going to be an opportunity for them to really right this ship and be able to take care of a lot of necessities that are out there... 2153 for families that are doing okay financially, right now, this might be a really good opportunity for people to do some extra things like maybe save up for college in the future or other larger expenses that they might have,” said Wolgamott.

The IRS will send out money based on last year’s tax return. People who started making more money this year and no longer qualify for the credit need to go to irs.gov and opt-out.

