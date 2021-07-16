Advertisement

Storm-free on Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cooler morning across Kansas.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cooler morning across Kansas.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cooler morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will climb into the near normal lower 90s this afternoon, though the heat index could get close to 100 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

The frontal boundary responsible for recent heavy rainfall has temporarily moved south taking the showers and storms with it. However, as it heads back into the state this weekend the chance of showers and storms will increase. While nothing severe is expected, additional heavy rainfall is a concern.

After a cooler start to the work week, temperatures are expected to warm dramatically by next weekend. In fact, a weather pattern change looks likely which means no meaningful risk of rain along with highs in the 90s and triple digits through the end of the month.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 90.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Shower/storm chance into the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Sun: High: 86. Low: 68. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms likely.

Mon: High: 83. Low: 65. Morning showers/storms, then mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 85. Low: 66. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 88. Low: 68. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 91. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

