Summer concert series kicks off at Hartman Arena

KEYN Summer Concert Series
KEYN Summer Concert Series(KEYN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The KEYN Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday evening at Hartman Arena.

The event, which normally takes place at the Waterwalk, will still be outside. So, make sure you bring your lawn chair.

Each Friday night through Aug. 13 there will be food trucks and music.

“Everything from Hawaiin to barbecue to tacos, they’ll be able to get it here and enjoy just being out and about and getting back to the way things used to be during summertime,” said Hartman Arena marketing director Chelsea Schuckman.

Gates open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Admission is free.

  • July 16 Music: Annie Up/Food Trucks: The Bomb BBQ, Noble House Hawaiian, Neives’ Mexican Food Truck, Uno Mas
  • July 23 Music: Across the Pond/Food Trucks: Lost in the Sauce, Noble House Hawaiian, Neives’ Mexican Food Truck
  • July 30 Music: Llew Brown Band/Food Trucks: Lost in the Sauce, Noble House Hawaiian, Neives’ Mexican Food Truck, Southeast Carryout, Uno Mas
  • August 6 Music: Lucky People/Food Trucks: Lost in the Sauce, Noble House Hawaiian, Neives’ Mexican Food Truck, Southeast Carryout, Uno Mas
  • August 13 Music: King Midas

