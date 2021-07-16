Advertisement

Volunteers make wedding possible after fire at small Kansas church

Church catches in flames but couple still get to have ceremony
Church catches in flames but couple still get to have ceremony(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Kan. (KWCH) - A small-town Kansas wedding will move forward, all thanks to friends, family, and a town coming together after a fire broke out at their venue.

A fire broke out at St. John Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Beloit just two weeks ago, causing a couple to move their ceremony to a different location due to unsafe conditions.

However, thanks to volunteer cleanup efforts this week, the wedding will take place at the church this weekend.

Dean Gengler, the father of the groom, is happy to see it was still possible for his son to get married in his hometown Beloit church, stating, “this is my home parish as well, so it is special to the family to have... the wedding here.”

Investigators believe two young girls are responsible for setting the fire. Father Jarett Konrade of St. John Baptist Roman Catholic Church says the girls apologized.

“As valuable as this structure is, and it’s beyond price... there is no way we could reconstruct this place if it had burned to the ground... As immensely valuable as this space is... Their value as individuals is beyond that price,” said Konrade.

A story of recovery and one of forgiveness in this small Kansas town.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT teams are responding to a situation near Armour and Calhoun off of Kellogg...
Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, dies at hospital
Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old who drowned near Goddard
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
Woman's arrest leads her to a sober life path
Woman reunites with Wichita police officer she credits with changing her life

Latest News

Mia Collins (Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Motions heard in crash that injured Jenny Wood, killed mother, niece
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said it seized 89 marijuana plants and several bags of...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office makes marijuana bust near El Dorado
The Kansas Humane Society says the it is at full capacity. Now, it's asking the community to...
Kansas Humane Society ‘at full capacity,’ seeking community help
FILE - Dozens of countries and multiple airlines around the world have grounded the Boeing 737...
US requires more tests for safety switches on Boeing 737s