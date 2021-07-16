Wichita Animal Shelter no longer accepting ‘healthy stray cats’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said it is no longer accepting “healthy stray cats” at the Wichita Animal Shelter.

Wichita police said due to a recent increase in the number of cats brought to the facility, the animal shelter is at full capacity.

“Because of this, we are implementing temporary measures to allow us to address the situation and adequately provide for the animals in our care,” said the police department.

The public is also being asked to discontinue trapping healthy stray cats within the city until we can get this situation resolved.

