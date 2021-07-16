Wichita hospital experiences baby boom after Fourth of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An unusually high number of babies are being born at Wesley Medical Center this month. The medical center delivers 14 to 15 babies a day, but on July 7 alone, they delivered 27 babies.

Historically, July and August tend to be the busiest months for delivering babies. However, 2021 has seen a significant increase from previous years. Last week between July 5 and 9, 101 babies were born in the birthing unit.

Neva Spencer, the Associate Chief Nursing Officer at Wesley Medical Center, was in shock at how the number of births had spiked.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel in this pandemic, and the new lives that we’re bringing in at Wesley is a testament to that,” she said.

Beatrice Duncan, who is one of the hundreds of first-time moms delivering her baby at Wesley said she had no idea the hospital was so busy.

“They made me feel like I was their focus. So, I think they did a good job of hiding their busyness,” Duncan said.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers: 20 babies on July 5th, 18 on the 6th, 27 on the 7th, 23 on the 8th and 13 on the 9th.

A spokesperson for Ascension Via Christi said last week was busy for them as well. During the same time period, they delivered 44 babies. Fifteen were born on July 7.

