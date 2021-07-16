Advertisement

Wichita police make kidnapping arrest after tip from Garden City PD

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, Wichita police arrested Francisco Lopez on one count of aggravated...
On Thursday, July 15, 2021, Wichita police arrested Francisco Lopez on one count of aggravated kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, simple battery domestic violence, and criminal threat.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a kidnapping suspect on Thursday after receiving a tip from the Garden City Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were notified about the possible kidnapping involving 27-year-old Francisco Lopez. Through their investigation, officers learned that Lopez met a 23-year-old woman after making threats to cause harm to her and her family. He then battered the woman causing minor injuries.

Officers gathered information which led them to the 5900 block of West Kellogg where Lopez and the woman were located.

Lopez was arrested without incident and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on one count of aggravated kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, simple battery domestic violence, and criminal threat.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
3-year-old boy drowns in above-ground pool near Goddard
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
Police and SWAT teams are responding to a situation near Armour and Calhoun off of Kellogg...
Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, transported to hospital
The motorcyclist was critically injured in the crash near K-15 and Dunham Street in south...
Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run Wednesday night

Latest News

Angela Caudillo is the new Sedgwick County election commissioner, according to the Kansas...
Kansas Secretary of State appoints new Sedgwick County Election Comissioner
First-year K-State students required to live on campus starting in 2022
SWAT situation on Kellogg in East Wichita
SWAT situation on Kellogg in East Wichita
A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday...
Man seriously injured after being thrown off tractor in western Kansas