Wichita police make kidnapping arrest after tip from Garden City PD

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a kidnapping suspect on Thursday after receiving a tip from the Garden City Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were notified about the possible kidnapping involving 27-year-old Francisco Lopez. Through their investigation, officers learned that Lopez met a 23-year-old woman after making threats to cause harm to her and her family. He then battered the woman causing minor injuries.

Officers gathered information which led them to the 5900 block of West Kellogg where Lopez and the woman were located.

Lopez was arrested without incident and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on one count of aggravated kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, simple battery domestic violence, and criminal threat.

