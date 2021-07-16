Woman reunites with Wichita police officer she credits with changing her life

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From a life on the streets to becoming a homeowner, it’s a journey Jackie Gilby said started when she was arrested by a Wichita police officer three and a half years ago.

Gilby said when Officer Alex Bieler arrested her years ago for guns and drugs, she thought she would lie and give him a fake name. She said it was a cycle she’d been through before.

“I didn’t really think that I was going to go past that day the way that I did.” Gilby said, “I thought I was going to go to jail, was going to see the judge in the morning, and I was going to get out, and I was going to do it all over again.”

She added, “I ran these alleys, I lived in these alleys, I slept in these alleys. I did not have a home. I didn’t have a home on purpose, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Officer compliment of the week - highlighting the good work done every minute of everyday by Wichita police officers. ... Posted by Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

But Gilby points to Officer Bieler for ending that cycle for her.

“Something about just being treated like a person and not like this criminal I had made myself that made it different. He played music on the way to the jail,” said Gilby.

Officer Bieler said he knows the cycle all too well.

“Often, I tell a lot of people, we deal with the five percent of the population where we’re arresting the same people over and over again. Running into the same people on the same 911 calls,” he said.

He also said it’s about respect.

“No matter what the things they’ve done or what they’re getting arrested for or anything like that, or their past behaviors. I just try to treat everyone like a human being, treat everyone with respect.”

Gilby said Officer Bieler left her with a card with a phone number that led her to recovery and sobriety.

“I sat for a minute, and then I moved to McPherson and discovered recovery.” Gilby said, “I got a birth certificate, social security card. I now have a driver’s license and a car of my own. It’s super great.”

Gilby said she also has a good job and recently became a homeowner, which she said is huge because, throughout her life, she never had a place to call home.

While this process has been hard, she said being treated like a person by Officer Bieler helped her find and reconnect with people.

“I’m a daughter today, I’m a mother today, on purpose because when I was out there, I wasn’t any of those things,” she said.

Gilby said she had come further than she could have imagined.

“Been doing heavy drugs since I was 11 years old, so to come out of at almost 30 is a big deal. I never thought I would see that,” said Gilby.

While it hasn’t been easy, she wants people to see it is possible.

“This whole recovery thing has been scary. It’s not easy. It’s not for the faint of heart.” Gilby said, “You get to know that person that you never knew you were before you started doing drugs.”

For Officer Bieler, it’s the impact he hopes to leave behind.

“Almost like a refueling, It kind of reminds you why you started this job,” said Officer Bieler.

In 2018, Officer Bieler used his bare hands to put out a woman on fire while responding to a restaurant fire.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.