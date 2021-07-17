Advertisement

Backlog on Witchia’s eviction moratorium

renters assistances backlogged
renters assistances backlogged((AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There is a backlog on the emergency assistance in Wichita that helps those in need pay rent and utilities.

The eviction moratorium that protects people from getting kicked out of their houses ends in 14 days, on July 31st.

1200 families in Wichita are waiting for the city to process applications for the Wichita emergency rental assistance program.

The city says the problem is applicants are turning in incomplete forms. So far, the city has given out $5,000,000 in rental assistance, which is less than half of what’s available, with the city receiving $12,000,000 for assistance.

The city tells us it’s added several staff members to help, but the July 31st deadline is approaching soon.

