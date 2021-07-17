Advertisement

Butler County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at county fair

Coronavirus in Kansas
Coronavirus in Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Health officials in Butler County are warning people about a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Bulter County Fair.

Health officials said an individual attended the Butler County Fair on Friday, July 16, 2021, and testing positive for COVID on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The individual was a spectator, attending the lamb and goat show, to watch a family member.

“Since the event was an open-air event and the individual had limited contact with anyone outside of their immediate family the risk of other exposures or spread is limited. However, since there is always a risk, anyone experiencing symptoms who attended the Butler County fair Friday, July 16, 2021 in the afternoon and evening should get tested,” said Butler County.

Testing sites can be found at KnowbeforeyougoKS.com and you do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramiro Rosete, Jr.
Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, dies at hospital
Woman's arrest leads her to a sober life path
Woman reunites with Wichita police officer she credits with changing her life
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday...
Man seriously injured after being thrown off tractor in western Kansas
On Thursday, July 15, 2021, Wichita police arrested Francisco Lopez on one count of aggravated...
Wichita police make kidnapping arrest after tip from Garden City PD

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department said Capt. Clay Germany died July 9, 2021, due to complications...
Procession Saturday for Wichita police captain who died of COVID-19 complications
A statue of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower is seen on the grounds of the Eisenhower Center in...
Local rise in COVID cases closes Ike’s presidential sites
A woman leaves a shop after purchasing face masks Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo....
Kansas City health officials asks public to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise
While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double