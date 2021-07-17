Advertisement

Double fatality crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-135

By Anna Auld
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KHP is working a double fatality crash in the northbound lanes of I-135. Dispatch says the northbound lanes are shutdown from K-196 to Mile Marker 28.

KHP says A 2008 Lincoln MKZ was driving southbound on I-135 when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes for unknown reasons.

KHP says the car was struck by a semi near mile marker 28. The driver, a woman in her 60′s, and one passenger, a man in his 70′s died.

Northbound I-135 is completely shut down while KHP investigates.

The names of the victims have not been released.

