First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. The pandemic-delayed games open on July 23.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) — The first resident of the Olympic Village at the Tokyo Summer Games has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tokyo officials say it was not an athlete.

Officials confirmed the case and for confidentiality purposes only a vague description was offered. The person is identified on a list as simply “games-concerned personnel.”

The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine. The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house about 11,000 athletes during the Olympics and thousands of other staff.

IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was “zero” risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village.

