Advertisement

Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders

By Amanda Alvarado and Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - While most people call 911 when they have an emergency, a little girl in Mississippi called 911 to express her love for first responders.

WDAM says 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria called 911 Tuesday night, but quickly hung up the phone.

A 911 dispatcher called back to make sure things were alright and had this conversation with the little girl:

Dispatcher: Hello, this is 911, we had a call from this number.

Mylah: Hey, um, I need y’all to tell the sheriff, tomorrow.

Dispatcher: Tell the sheriff what?

Mylah: That I love him and I love all of y’all.

Dispatcher: OK, I will make sure that I get that to him, OK?

Mylah: OK.

“Everybody at the sheriff’s department said we’ve got to find out who this little girl is,” Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

On Thursday, Perkins met the Mylah and her family.

He brought a basket filled with school supplies and a special Covington County Sheriff’s Department challenge coin.

Mylah gave the sheriff a special red heart drawing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT teams are responding to a situation near Armour and Calhoun off of Kellogg...
Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, dies at hospital
Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old who drowned near Goddard
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
Woman's arrest leads her to a sober life path
Woman reunites with Wichita police officer she credits with changing her life

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
July 31st is the deadline to apply for renters assistance
Backlog on renters assistance program
Covid numbers increase among unvaccinated people
Covid numbers increase among unvaccinated people
Aftershock wins TBT
Aftershock wins