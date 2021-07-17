Advertisement

Local rise in COVID cases closes Ike’s presidential sites

A statue of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower is seen on the grounds of the Eisenhower Center in...
A statue of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower is seen on the grounds of the Eisenhower Center in Abilene, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2006. Some presidential papers held by Eisenhower's presidential library and recently opened to the public indicate Eisenhower's staff, and the president himself, sometimes struggled with the civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(ORLIN WAGNER | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The federal government will shut down Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential library and museum again Monday as the faster-spreading delta variant fuels a growing number of new COVID-19 cases in Kansas.

The decision to close sites in Abilene honoring the nation’s 34th president and the supreme Allied commander during World War II was a response to case numbers in their home of Dickinson County. The sites were closed throughout the pandemic but reopened May 20.

State health department data showed that Dickinson County was 10th among the state’s 105 counties for new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents during the 14 days ending Friday. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT teams are responding to a situation near Armour and Calhoun off of Kellogg...
Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, dies at hospital
Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old who drowned near Goddard
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
Woman's arrest leads her to a sober life path
Woman reunites with Wichita police officer she credits with changing her life

Latest News

A woman leaves a shop after purchasing face masks Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo....
Kansas City health officials asks public to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise
While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double
COVID-19 vaccine
Sedgwick County health officials urge vaccines as COVID-19 cases creep up
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated