More fully vaccinated people coming into hospitals with covid

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals across the US are experiencing breakthrough cases, with people who are fully vaccinated coming into the hospital with covid.

Although doctors say these cases are not common, most of these cases were immunocompromised patients. A few breakthrough cases come from vaccinated people, but Wesley’s covid patients have not received their shot.

The number of covid infections is rising across the country. Here in the midwest, doctors see a concerning trend.

During the University of Kansas Health System’s weekly update, doctor Dana Hawkinson says in Kansas City, they see some breakthrough cases, and six out of their 37 covid patients were fully vaccinated.

“We know it very concerned in southwest Missouri, and Springfield, up here in the metro area, it’s starting to get concerning as well...With the number of cases certainly increase since a few weeks ago, with the seven-day rolling average, but more concerning is the hospitalizations,” said Hawkinson.

