Purple & Black falls in heartbreaker

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deverell Biggs stunned the Purple & Black squad Friday afternoon, hitting a three while falling backward to seal the 60-59 win for the Omaha Blue Crew, a Creighton based alumni team. The K-State alumni squad needed just one more point to take the Elam ending and the win.

Thomas Gipson led the way for Purple & Black with 19 points. Kamau Stokes added 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the loss.

“It all came together so fast, none of us really knew each other like that,” Stokes said after the game. “We only had three days to practice, so coming out like that, it is what it is. You just have to go out and play, there’s going to be some mistakes. But we’re pros, we still shouldn’t be turning the ball over like that. But credit to them, they made a good shot.”

The loss eliminates Purple & Black from TBT play.

