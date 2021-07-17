Advertisement

Purple & Black falls in heartbreaker

K-State alumni squad eliminated from TBT
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deverell Biggs stunned the Purple & Black squad Friday afternoon, hitting a three while falling backward to seal the 60-59 win for the Omaha Blue Crew, a Creighton based alumni team. The K-State alumni squad needed just one more point to take the Elam ending and the win.

Thomas Gipson led the way for Purple & Black with 19 points. Kamau Stokes added 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the loss.

“It all came together so fast, none of us really knew each other like that,” Stokes said after the game. “We only had three days to practice, so coming out like that, it is what it is. You just have to go out and play, there’s going to be some mistakes. But we’re pros, we still shouldn’t be turning the ball over like that. But credit to them, they made a good shot.”

The loss eliminates Purple & Black from TBT play.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and SWAT teams are responding to a situation near Armour and Calhoun off of Kellogg...
Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, dies at hospital
Sedgwick County emergency crews were called to the 20700 block of W. 21st Street near Goddard...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old who drowned near Goddard
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash
Wichita Police said a three-year-old shot their father in an accidental shooting Wednesday...
Toddler shoots father in accidental shooting Wednesday
Woman's arrest leads her to a sober life path
Woman reunites with Wichita police officer she credits with changing her life

Latest News

Fred Vanvleet
Fred VanVleet returns to WSU to support AfterShocks and former teammates in the TBT
Jayhawks can’t fly, KU misses in-person Big 12 Media Days
Big 12 Media Days wrap: K-State & KU
Kansas City Royals
Royals select 10 players on final day of 2021 first-year player draft
Wicks Taken 21st Overall by Cubs in 2021 MLB Draft
K-State’s Jordan Wicks taken 21st overall by Cubs in 2021 MLB Draft