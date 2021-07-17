Advertisement

Reports emerge of suspects stealing condo collapse victims’ identities

By WPLG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WPLG) - Disturbing reports are emerging of hackers taking advantage of those killed in the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Officials say the criminals is seeing the victims’ names in the news, stealing their identities and trying to make a profit.

“This person is using this technique in cookie-cutter style and applying it to others,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

The family of Annie Ortiz, who was recovered with her son and her husband, told reporters her bank account has been targeted.

“The night before her funeral, I was doing the eulogy and for some reason I started looking at her iPad and I noticed there were email notifications … And when I opened the email I noticed they started changing all of the bank accounts, especially from Wells Fargo,” Annie Ortiz’s sister, Nicole Ortiz, said.

Nicole Ortiz said that the hackers had changed the addresses on the accounts and started transferring money.

“They have stolen all her credit cards,” she said.

The details of how the crime is being committed is information investigators are trying to keep secret to the public to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramiro Rosete, Jr.
Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, dies at hospital
Woman's arrest leads her to a sober life path
Woman reunites with Wichita police officer she credits with changing her life
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday...
Man seriously injured after being thrown off tractor in western Kansas
On Thursday, July 15, 2021, Wichita police arrested Francisco Lopez on one count of aggravated...
Wichita police make kidnapping arrest after tip from Garden City PD

Latest News

Coronavirus in Kansas
Butler County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at county fair
Officials say the criminal is seeing the victims’ names in the news, stealing their identities...
Reports emerge of suspects stealing condo collapse victims’ identities
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons
The Wichita Police Department said Capt. Clay Germany died July 9, 2021, due to complications...
Procession Saturday for Wichita police captain who died of COVID-19 complications