Advertisement

Storms possible to finish off the weekend

Pockets of heavy rain could impact part of your Sunday
Rain chances will end at the beginning of the week.
Rain chances will end at the beginning of the week.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that thunderstorm chances are not quite finished for Kansas yet. Another round of storms will be possible Sunday with locally heavy rains the main threat.

A stalled front over Kansas will bring another round of rain and thunder Sunday and some will linger into Sunday night. We should expect highs to be in the 80s with light southeast winds. Some rainfall could exceed an inch with the heaviest storms.

Rain will be scattered in Kansas Sunday night and early Monday, but a gradual shift to drier weather happens after Monday morning. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for Monday afternoon when much of the state will have highs in the low to mid 80s.

Pleasant weather stays into Tuesday with a little less humidity.

Prepare for a heat wave as Kansas will be heading for the longest and potentially hottest weather left of summer during the last full weekend of July.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms possible. Wind: E 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: A few scattered storms; mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Mon: High: 85 AM showers/storms, then partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 66 Sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 69 Sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 71 Sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramiro Rosete, Jr.
Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, dies at hospital
Woman's arrest leads her to a sober life path
Woman reunites with Wichita police officer she credits with changing her life
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday...
Man seriously injured after being thrown off tractor in western Kansas
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said it seized 89 marijuana plants and several bags of...
Butler County Sheriff’s Office makes marijuana bust near El Dorado

Latest News

More storms later today
Scattered storms today and Sunday - locally heavy rain and flooding
Best chances for rain may come Sunday night.
Dodging weekend storm chances
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cooler morning across Kansas.
Storm-free on Friday
Flood Watch
Flood Watch through Friday Morning