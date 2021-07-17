Storms possible to finish off the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that thunderstorm chances are not quite finished for Kansas yet. Another round of storms will be possible Sunday with locally heavy rains the main threat.

A stalled front over Kansas will bring another round of rain and thunder Sunday and some will linger into Sunday night. We should expect highs to be in the 80s with light southeast winds. Some rainfall could exceed an inch with the heaviest storms.

Rain will be scattered in Kansas Sunday night and early Monday, but a gradual shift to drier weather happens after Monday morning. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for Monday afternoon when much of the state will have highs in the low to mid 80s.

Pleasant weather stays into Tuesday with a little less humidity.

Prepare for a heat wave as Kansas will be heading for the longest and potentially hottest weather left of summer during the last full weekend of July.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms possible. Wind: E 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: A few scattered storms; mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Mon: High: 85 AM showers/storms, then partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 66 Sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 69 Sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 71 Sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.