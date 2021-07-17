Teen dies in Harvey County drowning

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) -Authorities in Harvey County say a 15-year-old girl is dead after an accidental drowning.

It happened at a home in the 10,000 block of East First Street around 9:30 Friday night. The girl was swimming in a pool at the home. She was the only one in the pool at the time. Others at the home found her unresponsive and called 911.

First responders performed CPR at the scene. She was taken to a Wichita hospital where she was later pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected.

