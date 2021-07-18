Community honors late WPD Captain Germany during ‘Going Home Ceremony’ Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita community said goodbye to one of its finest Saturday, Wichita Police Captain Clay Germany.

Captain Germany got Covid-19 while on the job and died of complications from the virus last week.

Captain Clay Germany’s family called his funeral Saturday, a going home celebration, where more than 100 people paid their respects in-person at central community church and more watched it streamed live online.

“Being here today with all the family members and friends and co-workers, it just showed the exemplary life that Capt. Germany lived,” said WPD captain Lem Moore.

Capt. Moore is one of many law enforcement members who attended Captain Germany’s funeral. Moore knew Germany for 20 years and credits a lot of his career to the late captain.

“Capt. Germany was a fantastic community support service man, whether it was through the United State Navy or whether it was through the Wichita Police Department,” said Moore. “He accomplished a lot in our community, he was always supportive, he was a role model and mentored me as a leader and helped me to come up through the ranks to be who I am today.”

Germany’s family and friends were in awe of the community support for the late captain while they laid him to rest, like friend of nearly 30 years, NAACP Wichita President Larry Burks.

“All the people on the highways, they kind of stopped in honor, in tribute to him. That just shows you he was very well respected and loved by this community,” said Burks.

WPD’s motorcycle unit cleared the way for Captain Germany and the funeral procession as they blocked traffic from Ridge Road onto eastbound Kellogg all the way to East 13th Street where he was buried at Lakeview Cemetery.

“Even as we came into the cemetery area, there were people outside with signs and well-wishers in honor of him,” said Burks. “And it just goes to show you the type of person he was, the kind of impact he made, not just people that he knew, people he even didn’t know that knew of his reputation and they type of police officer he was.”

Captain Germany also received a military send off from his time serving in the U.S. Navy before he joined the Wichita police force in 1994.

