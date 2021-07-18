Advertisement

Humid, a few pop-up storms later today

Pop-up storms this afternoon
Pop-up storms this afternoon(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Looks like a pretty nice Sunday with most areas remaining dry today. Isolated to widely scattered “pop-up” storms are possible across parts of central and western Kansas through the late afternoon and evening. Storm coverage should not be extensive and no reason to cancel your Sunday afternoon tee-time or trip to the lake. The humidity remains high today and tonight and there’s potential we could see a few more storms overnight into early Monday morning with an upper level disturbance moving across Kansas.

Showers and storms should end early on Monday and skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Drier air will begin to take over too, as high pressure slips into the central Plains from Canada and Minnesota. That will make temperatures feel pretty nice for the mid-July. Temperatures will remain in the 80s and low 90s through Thursday, then a warming trend is expected with highs reaching the mid 90s to near 100 Friday into next weekend. Dry weather will persist Tuesday through next weekend too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy early; then partly cloudy with a pop-up storm or two possible. Wind: E 5-10. High: 87.

Tonight: A few scattered storms after midnight; partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: A few early morning showers/storms, then mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65.

Tue: High: 87 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 71 Sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old dies in drowning in rural Harvey County
Teen dies in Harvey County drowning
KWCH Car Crash generic
Double fatality crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-135
Ramiro Rosete, Jr.
Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, dies at hospital
An unusually high number of babies are being born at Wesley medical center.
Wichita hospital experiences baby boom after Fourth of July
Coronavirus in Kansas
Butler County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at county fair

Latest News

Rain chances will end at the beginning of the week.
Storms possible to finish off the weekend
More storms later today
Scattered storms today and Sunday - locally heavy rain and flooding
Best chances for rain may come Sunday night.
Dodging weekend storm chances
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cooler morning across Kansas.
Storm-free on Friday