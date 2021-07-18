Humid, a few pop-up storms later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Looks like a pretty nice Sunday with most areas remaining dry today. Isolated to widely scattered “pop-up” storms are possible across parts of central and western Kansas through the late afternoon and evening. Storm coverage should not be extensive and no reason to cancel your Sunday afternoon tee-time or trip to the lake. The humidity remains high today and tonight and there’s potential we could see a few more storms overnight into early Monday morning with an upper level disturbance moving across Kansas.

Showers and storms should end early on Monday and skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Drier air will begin to take over too, as high pressure slips into the central Plains from Canada and Minnesota. That will make temperatures feel pretty nice for the mid-July. Temperatures will remain in the 80s and low 90s through Thursday, then a warming trend is expected with highs reaching the mid 90s to near 100 Friday into next weekend. Dry weather will persist Tuesday through next weekend too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy early; then partly cloudy with a pop-up storm or two possible. Wind: E 5-10. High: 87.

Tonight: A few scattered storms after midnight; partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: A few early morning showers/storms, then mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65.

Tue: High: 87 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 71 Sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 72 Sunny.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

