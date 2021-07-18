Rain chances falling off quickly

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are going to start to dry out quickly this week after multiple rounds of thunderstorm activity. We hold onto the chance for some early morning showers for your Monday. Mainly south of Salina and west of Wichita.

Temperatures look to stay slightly below average as we head toward into early next week. That means we are holding onto not only sunshine but also the 80′s through the mid week.

Then the heat starts to build in quick, we could be heading toward triple digit territory fast by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: A few early morning showers/storms, then mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 86.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 69 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 70 Sunny.

Sat: High: 98 Low: 72 Sunny.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

