Advertisement

72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Sedgwick County

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to creep up in Sedgwick County.

The county now says there are 72 patients in local hospitals battling the coronavirus up from 38 on July 14. The number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise, up 8, from 15 on July 14 to 23 today (July 19).

Ascension Via Christi said it has 46 of the county’s patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 12 are in the ICU. The hospital said the cases nearly doubled in a week from 20 hospitalized patients and 6 in the ICU on July 13. Generally, all patients with the virus have been unvaccinated, the hospital said.

Since Friday. the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has reported 802 new cases, one new death, and 31 new hospitalizations.

The positivity rate for July is now 7.6%. The state has reported 965 cases of the Delta variant.

Nearly 40% of all eligible Kansans are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Sheriff: Toddler critically injured after Wichita kidnapping, shooting at Cheney Lake
15-year-old dies in drowning in rural Harvey County
Teen dies in Harvey County drowning
KWCH Car Crash generic
Double fatality crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-135
Ray and Denise Bina died in a car crash on 135 south of Newton.
Family remembers Ray and Denise Bina, killed in Saturday’s I-135 crash
Crime scene tape
16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation
Coronavirus in Kansas
Butler County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at county fair
The Wichita Police Department said Capt. Clay Germany died July 9, 2021, due to complications...
Procession Saturday for Wichita police captain who died of COVID-19 complications
A statue of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower is seen on the grounds of the Eisenhower Center in...
Local rise in COVID cases closes Ike’s presidential sites