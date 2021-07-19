72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to creep up in Sedgwick County.

The county now says there are 72 patients in local hospitals battling the coronavirus up from 38 on July 14. The number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise, up 8, from 15 on July 14 to 23 today (July 19).

Ascension Via Christi said it has 46 of the county’s patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 12 are in the ICU. The hospital said the cases nearly doubled in a week from 20 hospitalized patients and 6 in the ICU on July 13. Generally, all patients with the virus have been unvaccinated, the hospital said.

Since Friday. the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has reported 802 new cases, one new death, and 31 new hospitalizations.

The positivity rate for July is now 7.6%. The state has reported 965 cases of the Delta variant.

Nearly 40% of all eligible Kansans are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.