AfterShocks keep fans spellbound as TBT returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another electric day inside Charles Koch Arena as the AfterShocks return to the court and fans were left hanging on to the very end and stress levels through the roof of the Roundhouse.

“It’s beating; it’s beating, beating. My blood pressure is high,” said Aspen Smith.

It was a nailbiter, and fans were looking for divine intervention.

Charlene Reynolds said, “Near the end, and I’m like ‘Oh Lord, please help us win. Please help us win.’”

The crowd of thousands inside the roundhouse had to wait to the very end when prayers were answered; fans were washed in a wave of euphoria with the last basket.

AfterShocks won 76 to 73 over the Omaha Blue Crew.

“We’re all trying to catch our breath now after it’s all over, but they won and Tuesday night, let’s go for it,” said Reynolds.

“I kept yelling, and I know my voice is going to be gone in the morning. I know it’s going to be gone,” Smith said. “I know it’s going to be gone.”

It felt good for many of these fans to be back, cheering and celebrating their team’s win.

“Didn’t get to go to the basketball games at all last season, and we’re diehard fans, so this was a welcomed trip back into reality,” said Susan Crockett.

Crockett was at Sunday’s game with her father and daughter. They’re ready to be back come Tuesday.

It’s not just back in the stands, but the nostalgia the TBT brings helping to fill these stands.

Former North High Boy’s Basketball Coach Gary Squires said, “Looking forward to watching Connor (Frankamp), one of my former players, and it’s always a thrill to come back and watch the former Shockers play too.”

He added, “To see the kids grow and see them be successful, not only for Connor but all my players in the past that I’ve coached at North.”

These players also come with the fans’ backing, leaving the Koch Arena energized as the team advances to the next round.

“Come together as a family for that one team. All of us just coming together. We’re getting it; it’s great,” said Smith.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game are on sale at half-price.

With this afternoon's thrilling @AfterShocksTBT win, we're offering 𝟭/𝟮 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 for their final matchup in The Roundhouse.



Tuesday, July 20 @ 8:00pm CT

#2 AfterShocks vs #3 Challenge ALS



🎟 𝗕𝗨𝗬 𝗡𝗢𝗪: https://t.co/kEvBch4RX8 pic.twitter.com/WG2qOhU1bI — Go Shockers (@GoShockers) July 18, 2021

