AfterShocks stun Omaha Blue Crew to advance in TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Markis McDuffie stole the ball and fed it to Conner Frankamp, whose game-winning layup sent the Wichita State home crowd into a frenzy following a 76-73 comeback win over the Omaha Blue Crew Sunday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena.

Frankamp went 10-for-15 from the field and finished with a team-high 24 points in the win for the AfterShocks, who finished the back-and-forth contest on a 7-0 run.

Admon Glider tallied a game-high 27 points in the losing effort for the Creighton University alumni squad.

Former Missouri Valley Conference rivals WSU and Creighton haven’t met in an NCAA game since 2013 when the latter moved to the Big East Conference. The Shockers have been members of the American Athletic Conference since 2017.

The AfterShocks will meet Challenge ALS in Tuesday night’s Super-16 Round (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2). The winner punches a ticket to Dayton, Ohio for the TBT quarterfinals.

Tickets for that session are now half price. Fans can visit //GoShockers.com/Tickets to purchase or contact the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.