Girl hurt when bolt crashes through vehicle’s windshield

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A girl from Missouri was hospitalized after a large bolt and nut crashed through the windshield of the vehicle she was riding in.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the incident happened in west Lawrence around 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Bob Billings Parkway.

Fifteen-year-old Linzie Sanders, of Willard, Missouri, was struck in the face by the bolt. The Highway Patrol did not say in the accident report where the nut and bolt came from.

None of the four other people riding in the 2017 Honda Pilot was injured when the bolt crashed through the windshield. The vehicle was driven by 45-year-old Andrew Sears and the passengers were 43-year-old Amanda Sue Sanders, 19-year-old Lauren Sears and 10-year-old Dylan Sears. Everyone in the vehicle is from Willard, Missouri.

