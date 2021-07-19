Advertisement

Police seek person of interest in Great Bend man’s death

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Great Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 36-year-old Elias Trejo.

Police say Trejo is a person of interest in the death of 39-year-old Micah Merryman-Scifres.

Around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday, police and Great Bend firefighters found Merryman-Scifres bleeding and not moving in the parking lot of the Best Western, 2920 10 St., in Great Bend. He died from his injuries.

Through the investigation, Trejo was identified as a person of interest, and has yet to be located. Trejo was last seen in a dark-colored four-door passenger car with unknown Texas license plates. The Merryman-Scifres’ family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.

