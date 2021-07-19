Advertisement

Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.
Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man killed two people at a Houston motel then wounded two others before dying in a shootout with police.

The shootings happened late Sunday at the Palace Inn motel in northwest Houston.

Executive police chief Matt Slinkard says the man killed two people then opened fire from the motel balcony on officers who were responding.

Two people in the parking lot were wounded, but no officers were hurt.

The officers returned fire and the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.

Slinkard says there’s no evidence that the shooter knew the two victims or that it was a domestic violence situation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old dies in drowning in rural Harvey County
Teen dies in Harvey County drowning
KWCH Car Crash generic
Double fatality crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-135
Funeral of Wichita Police Captain Clay Germany.
Community honors late WPD Captain Germany during ‘Going Home Ceremony’ Saturday
Ray and Denise Bina died in a car crash on 135 south of Newton.
Family remembers Ray and Denise Bina, killed in Saturday’s I-135 crash
Crime scene tape
16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client...
1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift
The man from Homestead, Florida was in jail Friday on charges of possession and injury of an...
Fla. man tries to throw live gator onto roof to ‘teach it a lesson’
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate faces 1st felony sentence
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast