Kansas Humane Society adopted out nearly 200 pets last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They asked, you responded!

The Kansas Humane Society said last week it found homes for 194 animals - 123 cats, 63 dogs, 2 guinea pigs, 1 hamster, 4 rabbits, and 1 rat.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support of the animal lovers in our community. We still desperately need your help. We could adopt every single available animal today, and we’d be full again tomorrow. If you’ve signed up to be a volunteer or a foster, we are working to process your applications and get you started on your journey as soon as possible,” said the humane socity.

Citizens are still encouraged to adopt, donate, volunteer, and spread the word about all of the animals looking for homes.

