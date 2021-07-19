Monument vandalized at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A monument at Veterans Memorial Park was vandalized over the weekend.

The Reconciliation Memorial honors both Confederate and Union soldiers who died during the Civil War. But someone spray-painted over words that refer to the Confederate soldiers.

“For people to do this is absolutely sickening. People don’t know what they’re doing,” said one veteran who was down at the memorial on Monday. “The people who did it should be ashamed of themselves. The people who cleaned it up should be proud of themselves.”

The monument was erected in 2016 as a compromise between those opposed to removing the confederate flag and those who advocated for it, paying tribute to all who died during the war.

The state has since been cleared and restored to its original condition.

