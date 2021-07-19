Advertisement

Rain-free and unseasonably cool across Kansas today

Next five days in Wichita
Next five days in Wichita
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Sunday storms are in our rear-view mirror and we may not see any raindrops for the rest of the month. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will top-out in the middle to upper 80s underneath a mostly sunny sky.

A weather pattern change is expected to take place this week. The dome of high pressure responsible for record-setting heat out west is heading our way. Not only does the forecast look dry the next 7 to 10 days it also looks hot.

High temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday will warm into the 90s by the end of the week. Highs near 100 degrees this weekend could climb even higher next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 86.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Wed: High: 90. Low: 67. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 92. Low: 71. Sunny.

Fri: High: 95. Low: 72. Sunny.

Sat: High: 98. Low: 74. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 99. Low: 76. Mostly sunny and hot.

