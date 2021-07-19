Warm Tuesday, hotter later this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that tomorrow will be the coolest day for a while as summer heat will intensify later this week and through the weekend.

It will be a mild start to the day Tuesday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will be similar to today in the mid to upper 80s with fairly low humidity levels.

Even as it becomes hotter later this workweek, the humidity levels will remain steady. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday with mid to upper 90s by Friday.

The humidity will get higher over south central and eastern Kansas by the weekend, which will push the feels like temperatures into the lower 100s.

The heat will continue into next week too. Rain chances will also remain on hold with this weather pattern for at least the next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 87

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 65

Wed: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 67 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 71 Sunny and hotter.

Sat: High: 98 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; hot and humid.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

