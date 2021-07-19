Advertisement

Warm Tuesday, hotter later this week

The heat will intensify by week’s end
Forecast high temperatures Tuesday.
Forecast high temperatures Tuesday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that tomorrow will be the coolest day for a while as summer heat will intensify later this week and through the weekend.

It will be a mild start to the day Tuesday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will be similar to today in the mid to upper 80s with fairly low humidity levels.

Even as it becomes hotter later this workweek, the humidity levels will remain steady. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday with mid to upper 90s by Friday.

The humidity will get higher over south central and eastern Kansas by the weekend, which will push the feels like temperatures into the lower 100s.

The heat will continue into next week too. Rain chances will also remain on hold with this weather pattern for at least the next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 87

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 65

Wed: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 67 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 71 Sunny and hotter.

Sat: High: 98 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; hot and humid.

Mon: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Sheriff: Toddler critically injured after Wichita kidnapping, shooting at Cheney Lake
15-year-old dies in drowning in rural Harvey County
Teen dies in Harvey County drowning
KWCH Car Crash generic
Double fatality crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-135
Ray and Denise Bina died in a car crash on 135 south of Newton.
Family remembers Ray and Denise Bina, killed in Saturday’s I-135 crash
Crime scene tape
16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Next five days in Wichita
Rain-free and unseasonably cool across Kansas today
A few lingering storms possible Monday morning
Rain chances falling off quickly
Pop-up storms this afternoon
Humid, a few pop-up storms later today
Rain chances will end at the beginning of the week.
Storms possible to finish off the weekend