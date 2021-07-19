Week of July 19: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Registered Nurse | ResCare of Kansas | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11557113 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Direct Support Professionals, Area Supervisor and Case Manager

TUESDAY: Structures Worker | Kansas Turnpike Authority | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11550280 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Business Systems Analyst, Senior Programmer Analyst, Toll Equipment Technician, Computer Programmer, Equipment Operator, Customer Service Rep

WEDNESDAY: Data Architect | Textron Aviation | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11565648 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple jobs in every facet of the aerospace industry

THURSDAY: RESEA Case Manager | Kansas Department of Commerce | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11550170

FRIDAY: Community Cares Coordinator (Bilingual) | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11550399 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Patient Service Rep, Dental Hygenist, Health Navigator, Triage Nurses, Phlebotomist, Dental Technician, Medical Assistants, Family Practice Nurse Practitioners, Pharmacist

JOB FAIRS:

Textron Aviation: Hiring Fair on Tuesday, July 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100. Textron is hiring for multiple manufacturing positions, including machinists, assembly, avionics, and A&P mechanics! Many positions are eligible for a one-time sign on bonus as well. Find more information regarding Textron’s available positions and apply online at: https://bit.ly/3gZYrB9

T-Mobile: Hiring 170 full time Customer Service Associate Experts now through October at Wichita Customer Experience Center, 2525 N Woodlawn Blvd, with an on-site hiring event taking place on Wednesday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wichita Public Schools: The job fair for Food Service Aides is Wednesday, July 21, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the East High School cafeteria, 2301 E. Douglas; The Interview and Hiring Fair is Friday, July 23, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 4 p.m. at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor.

