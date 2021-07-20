Advertisement

12-hour standoff leads to the arrest of southwest Kansas man

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEADE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office arrested a southwest Kansas man after a standoff that lasted nearly 12 hours.

The standoff started around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in Meade, Kansas. Sheriff’s deputies tried arresting 38-year-old Daryl Wilkerson on allegations of harassment and assault, but he barricaded himself in his home.

Deputies contacted the KBI, and a negotiator convinced him to come outside around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. Wilkerson again resisted arrest, and agents fired a less-lethal round as he retreated back into the house.

Wilkerson then fired a gunshot through the house, but no one was hurt. Negotiators convinced him to come outside just before 5 p.m., and deputies arrested him without incident.

Additional charges related to the barricade and shooting incident are expected.

