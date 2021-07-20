Chester I. Lewis Park could receive funding to expand and redesign

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The redesign and expansion of Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square is being considered among the Wichita City Council.

The park, located in the heart of downtown, would be redesigned by two artists, Ellamonique Baccus and Matthew Mazzotta, who plan to install public art that focuses on honoring the life and achievements of civil rights activists Chester I. Lewis.

The Wichita Parks Foundation donated $250,000 to help fund the project. Both artists will be allotted a portion of a $500,000 fund for the project to create their own images for the park.

The project will be voted on this Tuesday.

