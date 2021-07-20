Advertisement

Chester I. Lewis Park could receive funding to expand and redesign

Chester I. Lewis Park up for redesign and expansion
Chester I. Lewis Park up for redesign and expansion(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The redesign and expansion of Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square is being considered among the Wichita City Council.

The park, located in the heart of downtown, would be redesigned by two artists, Ellamonique Baccus and Matthew Mazzotta, who plan to install public art that focuses on honoring the life and achievements of civil rights activists Chester I. Lewis.

The Wichita Parks Foundation donated $250,000 to help fund the project. Both artists will be allotted a portion of a $500,000 fund for the project to create their own images for the park.

The project will be voted on this Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-month-old child was critically injured Monday afternoon near Cheney Lake following...
Toddler shot near Cheney Lake out of surgery, suspect’s bond set at $2 million
15-year-old dies in drowning in rural Harvey County
Teen dies in Harvey County drowning
Ray and Denise Bina died in a car crash on 135 south of Newton.
Family remembers Ray and Denise Bina, killed in Saturday’s I-135 crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
Double fatality crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-135
(File Photo, July 2016) Robby Steinhardt joined fellow Kansas band member Kerry Livgren for a...
Founding member of the band Kansas passes away

Latest News

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
12-hour standoff leads to the arrest of southwest Kansas man
EMS Director John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave with pay effective July 19.
Sedgwick County EMS Director placed on administrative leave
Wichita Public Schools hiring for hundreds of positions ahead of new school year
Wichita Public Schools hiring for hundreds of positions ahead of new school year
Cheney Lake shooting, kidnapping
2-year-old girl critically injured in shooting, kidnapping near Cheney Lake