City of Wichita presents 2022 proposed budget

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s 2022 budget could include funding for several new projects, staff vacancies, additional police officer positions, and more.

Wichita’s city manager presented the city’s proposed budget for 2022 at a city council meeting Tuesday.

The budget, in total, will come out to be $670 million.

The mill levy will remain steady.

Century II and golf course operation will be contracted out.

The budget also includes $120 million in public safety capital projects, including new fire stations and funding to replace four police sub-stations.

More public hearings will be held in August at the following dates:

Aug. 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.

Aug. 24 – 9 a.m. (final hearing and adoption)

