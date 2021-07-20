City of Wichita presents 2022 proposed budget
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s 2022 budget could include funding for several new projects, staff vacancies, additional police officer positions, and more.
Wichita’s city manager presented the city’s proposed budget for 2022 at a city council meeting Tuesday.
The budget, in total, will come out to be $670 million.
The mill levy will remain steady.
Century II and golf course operation will be contracted out.
The budget also includes $120 million in public safety capital projects, including new fire stations and funding to replace four police sub-stations.
More public hearings will be held in August at the following dates:
Aug. 5 – 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 24 – 9 a.m. (final hearing and adoption)
